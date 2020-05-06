Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

THREE alleged car thieves are due to face Kingaroy Magistrates Court today, charged with stealing a car from Urangan in Hervey Bay earlier this week.

The Toyota Corolla was allegedly stolen from Urangan sometime between April 30 and May 2.

The alleged thieves made it all the way to Kingaroy-Cooyar Road on Tuesday, May 5, when police attempted to intercept the stolen car they were allegedly driving around 10 o'clock that night.

When police tried to intercept the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped off at high speed.

The Corolla was being tracked via a GPS and at 12.10am on Wednesday, police found the car parked inside a garage at a Kurtellen Cres (Kingaroy) home.

Police found two women at the house and another two men allegedly hiding in the main bedroom, where one man was lying on top of the other man.

A 31-year-old Point Vernon woman has allegedly attempted to reverse the stolen car through the garage door, causing extensive damage to the garage door and colliding with a police car parked in the driveway.

The woman allegedly provided a positive sample to a roadside drug test, and a search of the woman resulted in police allegedly finding a small quantity of amphetamine and drug utensils.

The three alleged thieves are due to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today with the following charges:

The 28-year-old Maryborough man is charged with stealing a car, evading police and unlicensed driving.

The 30-year-old Clinton woman is charged with stealing a car.

The 31-year-old Point Vernon woman is charged with stealing a car, possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils, breach of bail, obstructing police, dangerous driving while adversely effected and drug driving.

Police are continuing their investigations.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000902632 within the online suspicious activity form.