Alleged carjacker faces new dangerous driving charges

Police at Mount Pleasant Centre after a reported carjacking about 10.40am on February 24, 2021. Picture: Melanie Whiting

The case against an accused carjacker who allegedly threatened a member of Mackay police prosecutions with a knife has been adjourned for two months amid fresh dangerous driving charges.

Dillon Alexanda Coulton is charged with armed robbery, three counts of evading police, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and disqualified driving after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife before stealing a Toyota LandCruiser in late February 2021.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard police had since laid two dangerous operation of a vehicle charges against the 25 year old in relation to the same alleged incident.

Mr Coulton was arrested after a one-day concentrated police push from the Mackay region to Rockhampton and is currently remanded in custody.

It is alleged he brandished a knife at a woman sitting in a vehicle at the Mount Pleasant Centre before stealing her Toyota LandCruiser about 10.30am on February 24.

The victim is linked to the Mackay police prosecutions unit.

The case was briefly mentioned in court on Thursday before Whitsunday Magistrate James Morton.

Both Mackay Magistrates, a number of police prosecutors and local Legal Aid Queensland solicitors have expressed a conflict of interest.

Rockhampton-based Legal Aid Queensland solicitor William Prizeman, who represented Mr Coulton over the phone, said he had received the brief of evidence this week from prosecutions and initially asked for a four-week adjournment.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jay Merchant said since Mr Coulton's previous court appearance there had been two fresh dangerous driving charges linked to February 24, 2021.

Sergeant Merchant asked if there should be a brief of evidence ordered so all charges could be committed at the same time.

Mr Prizeman said the two dangerous driving charges "were related to the robbery and unlawful use charges".

Mr Coulton, who appeared via videolink from custody, did not make a bail application.

He is also facing unrelated charges of disqualified driving, two counts of fraud and failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe.

A brief of evidence was ordered and the case will be mentioned again in late June.

