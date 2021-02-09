Alleged COVID border jumpers hit with fresh NSW charges

Two Queenslanders who allegedly lied about their travel to Melbourne during Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak now face fresh charges in NSW.

Diana Lasu, 21, and Olivia Muranga, 20, were charged with fraud and providing false documents along with their friend Haja Timbo, after a trip to Melbourne in July last year.

Queensland Police allege the three women lied about travelling to Victoria upon their return to Brisbane in order to avoid a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

The St George Shire Standard can now reveal Lasu and Muranga have both been charged with similar offences related to their travel through Sydney Airport on their way home to Queensland.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said South Sydney Police Area Command had conducted an investigation into allegations the women provided false details at Sydney Domestic Airport on July 21 last year.

"Following inquiries, a 20-year-old woman (Muranga) was issued a court attendance notice for knowingly making a false or misleading statement on November 19 last year," the spokeswoman said.

"A 21-year-old woman (Lasu) was issued a court attendance notice for knowingly making a false or misleading statement and making a false or misleading statement for authority or benefit on January 13 this year."

Muranga's matter was first listed at Downing Centre Local Court on December 21 last year and she is due to reappear at the same court on March 17.

Lasu's matter was mentioned at Downing Centre Local Court on Monday and she has pleaded not guilty ahead of a hearing scheduled for June 29.

The pair along with Timbo remain before Brisbane Magistrates Court and will next appear in that court on February 17.

Queensland Police have dropped one charge of fraud against Timbo in relation to her travel and she returns to court in March.

Both Lasu and Muranga contracted COVID-19 during their travel to Melbourne and spent eight days in the community in Queensland before they were diagnosed with the virus.

