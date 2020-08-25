Alleged drink driver busted a week later by same policeman

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVING: A 32-year-old Gayndah man will face court on September 4 charged with two offences. Picture: File

A MAN has been busted for allegedly driving suspended by an off duty policeman who caught him drink driving a week earlier.

Police conducted patrols on August 14 along Old Maryborough Rd in Gayndah at about 11.16pm, when they intercepted a 28-year-old man, who tested positive roadside for alcohol.

The Gayndah man was brought back to the station, where he returned a BAC of 0.144.

He was released with an immediate licence suspension to face Gayndah Magistrates Court on September 4 on drink driving charges.

More than a week later on August 22, the same off-duty policeman was at a shop in Gayndah at about 1.30am, to find the man had allegedly pulled up in his car and stood right next to him.

Police claim the man then bought several items before hopping into his car, and allegedly driving away on a suspended licence, without recognising the policeman.

The man was pulled over minutes later, and asked if he had seen the policeman in the business only moments prior, to which he replied did not.

As a result, the man was charged with driving with a suspended licence, and was issued with another notice to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court on September 4.