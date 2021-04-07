Alleged drink driver busted five times over legal limit

A Booie man will face court after police caught him driving more than five times over the legal alcohol limit. File Photo.

A Booie man will face court after getting behind the wheel more than five times over the legal alcohol limit on Tuesday (April 6).

According to Kingaroy officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney, police intercepted a Hyundai Hatch on the Bunya Highway in Wooroolin at 11.30pm after “complaints of the vehicle’s manner of driving”.

The driver, a 45-year-old Booie man, was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.265, more than five times over the legal limit of 0.05.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy magistrates Court on May 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of liquor and unlicensed driving.

