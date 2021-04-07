Menu
A Booie man will face court after police caught him driving more than five times over the legal alcohol limit. File Photo.
Crime

Alleged drink driver busted five times over legal limit

Holly Cormack
7th Apr 2021 2:30 PM
A Booie man will face court after getting behind the wheel more than five times over the legal alcohol limit on Tuesday (April 6).

According to Kingaroy officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney, police intercepted a Hyundai Hatch on the Bunya Highway in Wooroolin at 11.30pm after “complaints of the vehicle’s manner of driving”.

The driver, a 45-year-old Booie man, was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.265, more than five times over the legal limit of 0.05.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy magistrates Court on May 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of liquor and unlicensed driving.

