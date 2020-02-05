Menu
FRESH CHARGES: A 59-year-old man will face the Kingaroy Magistrates Court next week. Photo: Contributed
Crime

Alleged drink-driving burglar to face court

Laura Blackmore
5th Feb 2020 7:00 AM
POLICE were called to a disturbance at a Premier Dr address in Kingaroy at 3pm on Friday, January 24.

Officers allege a 59-year-old Kingaroy man had driven to the address and returned a positive sample to a roadside breath test of 0.106.

The male had also allegedly driven another person to the address where they were believed to have broken into the property, causing damage.

As the police attempted to arrest another person at the scene, the 59-year-old allegedly obstructed police.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 10 charged with driving over the middle alcohol limit, disqualified driving, burglary and two counts of serious obstruction of police.

