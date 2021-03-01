Menu
A man will face court after he was allegedly caught by police drink driving. Photo/File
Crime

Alleged drunk driver blows over 3x the limit in Kingaroy CBD

Tristan Evert
1st Mar 2021 10:00 AM
A man driving through Kingaroy’s CBD was caught by police allegedly more than three times the blood alcohol limit.

On Saturday February 27 at 7.25pm police intercepted a 62-year-old Gladstone man driving a Holden sedan on Kingaroy Street.

The man allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test of 0.170.

The man’s licence was suspended immediately and he was issued a notice to appear at the Kingaroy Magistrates court on March 22, charged with allegedly driving while under the influence of liquor.

