Two men have been charged following an unsuual two vehicle crash in Blackbutt. (Picture: File)
Alleged drunk man tows car on D’Aguilar Highway, flips it

Tristan Evert
23rd Oct 2020 11:00 AM
A 48-YEAR-old Deception Bay man is due to face court after he allegedly drove over the general alcohol limit while towing another vehicle, which lost control flipping onto its roof, sending a 30-year-old Cannonvale man to hospital.

At approximately 11.00am on Monday October 19, police from Blackbutt and Yarraman attended a two vehicle crash on the D’Aguilar Highway at Gilla.

Investigations revealed one of the vehicles was being towed by the other resulting in the rear vehicle losing control and flipping onto its roof.

Breath tests were conducted on both drivers, allegedly resulting in a positive test for one, who was transported to Yarraman police station for further testing.

As a result the 48-year-old man will face Nanango Magistrates Court on December 10 charged with driving over the general alcohol limit.

He was also issued with a traffic infringement notice of $222 for towing a vehicle when unable to control the towed vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was fined $311 for not having proper control of a motor vehicle and was transported to Kingaroy Hospital with a fracture arm requiring reconstructive surgery.

South Burnett

