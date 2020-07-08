Menu
MAN WITH FAKE GUN: A 40-year-old Kingaroy man has been charged after he was allegedly waving a fake gun in a public park. Picture: File
Alleged fake gunman charged after terrorising public

Sam Turner
8th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
AN AFTERNOON of terror ended in one man's arrest after he was allegedly waving a fake gun in a public park.

Kingaroy police were called to Memorial Park yesterday when a triple-zero call was made around 2.20pm about an alleged gunman.

Police arrived to find the 40-year-old man allegedly waving the fake gun around Williams St.

It was later confirmed to be a gel blaster hand gun.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it will be alleged the man was pointing it towards cars and people.

"He was inside his vehicle on Williams St, before he got out of the car and started walking around and allegedly waving it everywhere," she said.

The man has since been formally changed with going armed as to cause fear.

He will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3.

