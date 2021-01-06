Alleged high-range drunk driver busted an hour into 2021

The 22-year-old Gaynah man was allegedly caught driving more than three and a half times over the legal alcohol limit just one hour into the new year. File Photo.

A mere one hour after the clock struck 12 on New Year’s Day, a Gayndah man was busted by police driving more than three and a half times the legal alcohol limit.

At 1am on January 1, the 22-year-old man was intercepted by Gayndah police on Maltby Place.

A breath test revealed the young man had been driving with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.188, more than three and a half times the legal limit of 0.05.

The driver will face Gayndah Magistrates Court on February 5, 2021, charged with high range drink driving.

On December 22, 2020, police intercepted a driver on the Burnett Highway at Gayndah.

Officers will allege the man was disqualified from driving at the time.

He will face Gayndah Magistrates Court on February 5, 2021, charged with disqualified driving.

Officer-in-charge, senior sergeant Don Auld, said police are seeing a lot of minor traffic offences being committed on North Burnett roads at the moment - such as drink driving, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt - which are “precursors to the big crashes”.

Drivers are reminded to remain vigilant and steer clear of the fatal five, including drink driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, distraction and fatigue.

Sergeant Auld said putting on a seatbelt before starting the car should be as obvious as putting on pants in the morning - it’s not an option, it’s a necessity.