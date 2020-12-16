Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are on the hunt for alleged thieves who stole a quad bike from a Kingaroy property before ditching it in a quarry. File Photo.
Police are on the hunt for alleged thieves who stole a quad bike from a Kingaroy property before ditching it in a quarry. File Photo.
News

Alleged Kingaroy thieves sink stolen quad bike in quarry

Holly Cormack
16th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OFFICERS are on the hunt for alleged thieves who broke into a Kingaroy dwelling last Friday (December 11), and proceeded to make off with a quad bike and a rattle gun from a farm shed on the property.

Police allege the perpetrators accessed the Coolabunia road home by cutting a hole in the fence.

The quad bike was later found submerged in a nearby quarry.

Investigations are continuing into the alleged unlawful entry.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murgon police discover guns hidden in wall during rural raid

        Premium Content Murgon police discover guns hidden in wall during rural raid

        News Police have charged a man following the discovery of drugs and several firearms during the execution of a search warrant at a Durong property.

        Burnett woman in court after hospitalising woman in punch up

        Premium Content Burnett woman in court after hospitalising woman in punch up

        Crime A Burnett woman has been put on probation after she punched another woman multiple...

        More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Premium Content More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Weather Queenslanders are being warned to brace for the possibility of widespread...

        ‘Water is gold’: Motion to drop standpipe prices rejected

        Premium Content ‘Water is gold’: Motion to drop standpipe prices rejected

        Council News COUNCIL again debated the divisive standpipe price dilemma following a recent...