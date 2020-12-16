Alleged Kingaroy thieves sink stolen quad bike in quarry

Police are on the hunt for alleged thieves who stole a quad bike from a Kingaroy property before ditching it in a quarry. File Photo.

Police are on the hunt for alleged thieves who stole a quad bike from a Kingaroy property before ditching it in a quarry. File Photo.

OFFICERS are on the hunt for alleged thieves who broke into a Kingaroy dwelling last Friday (December 11), and proceeded to make off with a quad bike and a rattle gun from a farm shed on the property.

Police allege the perpetrators accessed the Coolabunia road home by cutting a hole in the fence.

The quad bike was later found submerged in a nearby quarry.

Investigations are continuing into the alleged unlawful entry.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.