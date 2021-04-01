Menu
A 22-year-old alleged to have defrauded a woman over a phone found himself in even more trouble when a police raid uncovered drugs and a dangerous weapon.
Crime

Alleged phone fraudster caught with homemade flail in raid

Dominic Elsome
1st Apr 2021 2:30 PM
A young Kingaroy man has found himself in hot water after a police raid uncovered drugs and a dangerous homemade weapon.

Police investigating a fraud executed a search warrant on March 28, at a First Ave address.

There they located a 22-year-man in possession of dangerous drugs (amphetamine) and a homemade flail.

Investigations into the fraud reveal that the man had sold a stolen phone to a woman.

He then later returned to her address and offered to set up the phone. While she was distracted he ran from her dwelling with the phone.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 12 charged with break and enter, fraud, stealing, possessing dangerous drugs, fail to dispose of a syringe and possession of an unlawful weapon.

South Burnett

