Crime

Alleged public masturbator busted in QLD park

by Chris Calcino
17th Jun 2020 2:59 PM
AN ALLEGED public masturbator has been charged with committing an indecent act after a "quick-thinking" 13-year-old girl reported him to police.

Officers were called to Murray Street Park in Manoora about 6pm last night to arrest the man.

A 30-year-old Bentley Park man allegedly attended the park and removed his clothing before committing an indecent act over several minutes.

"The incident was witnessed by a 13-year-old girl who was near the area," police said in a statement.

"The quick-thinking teen immediately contacted police."

The man is expected to face Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.

"Police are commending the young witness for her timely reporting of the incident, which undoubtedly assisted with the prompt arrest and charging of the alleged offender," the statement continued.

"The community are urged to follow her example and report any similar concerning incidents."

Originally published as Alleged public masturbator busted in Cairns park

crime public masturbation queensland crime sex offender

