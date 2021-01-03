Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged after allegedly slamming a suspected stolen car into a police van on the Gold Coast.
A man has been charged after allegedly slamming a suspected stolen car into a police van on the Gold Coast.
Crime

Alleged stolen car drives into police van

by Brianna Morris-Grant
3rd Jan 2021 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after allegedly slamming a suspected stolen car into a police van in Surfers Paradise overnight.

Police say a stolen 2004 Honda Accord was spotted by officers driving dangerously in a hotel car park on Fern Street.

The sedan driver spotted police and drove over a tyre deflation device in an effort to get away.

The vehicle continued to drive with all four tyres deflated and ran into the side of a marked van at the top of an exit ramp.

The male driver was arrested on the Gold Coast Highway nearby.

Two women also allegedly travelling in the car were also arrested, and are now assisting police with their investigation.

No one was injured.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage of police property, obstruct police, driving of a motor vehicle without a license, possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensils, possess property suspected of being acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence and receiving tainted property.

He is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday.

Originally published as Alleged stolen car drives into police van

gold coast qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Premium Content It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Community Tegan Hatley and Matthew Silburn welcome the South Burnett’s first baby of 2021.

        Kingaroy’s 99+ ATAR students share their secrets to success

        Premium Content Kingaroy’s 99+ ATAR students share their secrets to success

        Education Kingaroy State High School highest ATAR scorers share their secrets to a near...

        FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Burnett teen crimes exposed in 2020

        Premium Content FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Burnett teen crimes exposed in 2020

        Crime Here’s a list of some of the young offenders who found themselves before South...

        Man flown to hospital after Mundubbera rollover

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after Mundubbera rollover

        News A man has been flown to hospital after he lost control and rolled his vehicle near...