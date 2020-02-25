Menu
BIGGENDEN BREAK-IN: Two men had reportedly fled on foot after allegedly attempting to break into a house in Biggenden. Picture: File.
Alleged thieves flee after attempted break-in

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
24th Feb 2020 3:28 PM
TWO would-be thieves have lost their nerve and fled following an alleged attempted break-in at Biggenden.

Police were called after two men allegedly attempted to enter a residence on Windsor St, Biggenden, at 2am February 16.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokeswoman said there was one person at home during the alleged incident.

“They’ve noticed a disturbance and come to the front door,” she said.

“Two people have then left on foot towards the highway ... with investigations still ongoing.”

The resident of the home said they were out at the time, but their younger brother was home during the unnerving event.

“He was playing his game when he heard banging, and at first he thought it was the cats running around like they always do at night,” they said.

“There was then another big bang and the window popped open.

“He heard the curtain move, so he looked and saw the window was open.”

The resident’s younger brother then approached the door, to see two men allegedly running down the road, unable to see their faces.

They allege their younger brother was able to spot the alleged offenders’ clothes, with one man wearing a black shirt with red shorts, and another wearing a black shirt.

The incident has left the resident wondering if the intruders will return once again.

“I have a daughter, so it scares me a little bit just thinking that they’re going to come back, and try again,” he said.

In an emergency please dial triple-zero, or contact Policelink on 13 14 44 for non-urgent reports.

