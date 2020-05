REMANDED: An alleged South Burnett drug trafficker facing 57 supply charges will remain in custody until his trial in August.

AN ALLEGED South Burnett drug trafficker has been remanded in custody for another 12 weeks while he awaits trial.

Michel John-Bruce Hood has been charged with one count of receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying, 57 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs.

He is due to reappear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 8.