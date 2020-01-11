WATCH: Alleged ute thieves rammed off road

TWO teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane.

The 15-year-olds allegedly stole the utility in Drewvale about 11pm yesterday.

It's understood a group in another vehicle gave chase ramming them off Eastern Road at Browns Plains a short time later.

The youths were then dragged from the ute and allegedly assaulted.

Police are investigating the alleged vehicle theft and the actions of the pursuing group.