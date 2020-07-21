Menu
Police area dealing with a number of South Burnett youth following a series of alleged offences. (Picture: File)
Crime

Alleged youth crime spree in Murgon and Cherbourg

Tristan Evert
21st Jul 2020 6:00 AM
Officers from Murgon and Cherbourg responded to a variety of incidents between July 10 and July 17 within the Murgon and Cherbourg police divisions.

A 14-year-old Murgon boy is being dealt with according to the provisions of Youth Justice Act after he allegedly stole multiple items from a garage.

Between 3pm on July 11 and 8am on July 12 the boy allegedly entered an unlocked garage in a house on Wallace Street in Murgon, stealing multiple items.

Two 14-year-old Murgon boys are being dealt with according to the provisions of the Youth Justice Act after allegedly stealing a car.

Between 4.30pm on July 11 and 5am on July 12 the pair allegedly found car keys before allegedly stealing the car at an address on Boat Mountain Road in Murgon.

Police located the vehicle, which had allegedly been damaged, on July 12 on Crownthorpe Road.

Two 14-year-old Murgon boys are being dealt with according to the provisions of the Youth Justice Act after allegedly stealing a vehicle, firearm and ammunition.

Between 6pm on July 11 and 9am on July 12 the boys allegedly gained entry to a farm car, which had the keys inside.

The boys allegedly stole the car from a Crownthorpe Road property.

As a result of investigations the police located both the car and the firearm.

A 11-year-old Cherbourg boy is being dealt with according to the provisions of the Youth Justice Act after allegedly throwing an object at a police car.

At about 5.50pm on July 12 the boy allegedly caused damage to a police car after hurling an object at it on Broadway Street in Cherbourg.

cherbourg police murgon police south burnett crime youth crime south burnett
South Burnett

