Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
News

Almost there: Coast’s active virus cases drop

Tegan Annett
9th May 2020 2:15 PM | Updated: 10th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast has just one active COVID-19 case left, Queensland Health has confirmed.

It is a milestone for the Coast, which has had 94 confirmed cases to date.

It follows news on Friday that the 28 people caught up in the Sails Restaurant Noosa virus outbreak have recovered.

The 28 patients contracted the virus at a 50th birthday party at the exclusive eatery in March.

Residents have been urged to continue to follow social distancing rules as more restrictions are eased.

From Saturday May 16, the relaxations to the rules will allow for more travel, activities and larger gatherings.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said more restrictions are planned to be lifted in June and July, subject to everyone playing their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in the community.

For more information on the easing of restrictions in Queensland, visit https://www.covid19.qld.gov.au

coronavirus queensland coronavirussunshinecoast sunshine coast hospital and health service sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Festival to let young people know they’re supported

        premium_icon Festival to let young people know they’re supported

        News A recent spate of suicides in the South Burnett has inspired a proposed event to reach out to teenagers and young adults.

        MOTHER’S DAY 2020: To mum, with love

        premium_icon MOTHER’S DAY 2020: To mum, with love

        Life GALLERY: South Burnett Times readers share their best wishes for their mums this...

        Generous gift for aged care frontline workers

        premium_icon Generous gift for aged care frontline workers

        News Community stronger together as act of kindness becomes a morale boost for aged care...

        Family war medals uncovered years after peace declared

        premium_icon Family war medals uncovered years after peace declared

        Life LOOKING BACK: Dennien family of Murgon reflect on war years after seeking out...