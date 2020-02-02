Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

AMAZING IMAGE: Saltwater croc snapped at Reef

by Daniel Bateman
2nd Feb 2020 6:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SALTWATER in name, saltwater in nature.

A small saltwater crocodile has been snapped enjoying the fruits of the Great Barrier Reef, about 40km off the Far Northern coastline.

The juvenile croc was spied by Quicksilver Reef Cruises crew at Agincourt 3 reef activity platform yesterday, east of Cape Tribulation.

A small saltwater crocodile swimming at Agincourt Reef. Photo Credit: Indepth, Dave Barger
A small saltwater crocodile swimming at Agincourt Reef. Photo Credit: Indepth, Dave Barger

Quicksilver environmental and compliance manager Doug Baird said it was the first time in 30 years of daily trips to the reef that the company had spotted a croc so far out at sea.

It is believed the reptile might have been flushed out to sea during recent heavy storms.

"Our platform based crew monitored the crocodile which was away from the platform," Mr Baird said.

The Quicksilver crew will keep monitoring the reef for the croc, with Department of Environment and Science wildlife officers likely to assess the situation today.

More Stories

Show More
fnq lifestyle reef saltwater crocodile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Renewed call to pause Paradise Dam lowering as tenders close

        premium_icon Renewed call to pause Paradise Dam lowering as tenders close

        News There is a renewed urgency to calls to hit the pause button on Paradise Dam works with tenders now closed.

        Serial Monto thief’s crime spree comes to abrupt end

        premium_icon Serial Monto thief’s crime spree comes to abrupt end

        Crime The man has now been charged with six counts of breaking and entering, following...

        Kingaroy war hero turns 96 ‘a genuinely good guy’

        premium_icon Kingaroy war hero turns 96 ‘a genuinely good guy’

        News Take a walk down memory lane as we remember Kingaroy war veteran and well loved...

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        News Breakthrough in South Burnett $120,000 drug trafficking scheme.