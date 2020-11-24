Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Tiger shark release
Environment

AMAZING VIDEO, PHOTOS: Fishos help tiger shark back to sea

Crystal Jones
24th Nov 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN Brandon and Ethan Hornby and Tyler Harvey went fishing at Chinamans Beach, Agnes Water, they didn't expect they'd be helping a massive tiger shark back into her home.

The fishermen felt something pulling on their line.
The fishermen felt something pulling on their line.

Mr Hornby said yesterday's encounter was a timely reminder that big sharks would be around with turtle season in full swing.

"Just a normal day with mates going for an afternoon fish when we come across this beautiful 10ft tiger shark," he said.

Brandon Hornby helped get this tiger shark back out to sea.
Brandon Hornby helped get this tiger shark back out to sea.

"Thanks to the locals that where at Chinamens at the time to help us carefully release this amazing shark back to her home."

Brandon Hornby helped get this tiger shark back out to sea.
Brandon Hornby helped get this tiger shark back out to sea.

Mr Hornby said the majestic creature had accidentally got her tail caught in the end of the fishing line, but the fishermen made sure she was safe.

Brandon Hornby helped get this tiger shark back out to sea.
Brandon Hornby helped get this tiger shark back out to sea.

"We've been fishing these waters for years and we have the correct gear to help ensure that when we do hook a large specimen such as this one, that the team works fast to get it back in the water," he said.

Brandon Hornby helped get this tiger shark back out to sea.
Brandon Hornby helped get this tiger shark back out to sea.

Mr Hornby said over time, he and his friends had caught a few big sharks and always gave them the same good treatment.

"I normally keep my distance from them when releasing, but this big girl I got right up close and she did flail around a bit but we where able to get either side of her and push her past the breaking waves," he said.

Brandon Hornby says all sharks get the same caring treatment.
Brandon Hornby says all sharks get the same caring treatment.

Tiger sharks are known to inhabit the waters off the region's coastlines.

Last year, a Griffith University study found a 71 per cent decline in their numbers across the Queensland coast.

Brandon Hornby says all sharks get the same caring treatment.
Brandon Hornby says all sharks get the same caring treatment.

Lead author of the study, Chris Brown, said more needed to be done to protect shark species.

"Tiger sharks are top predators that have few natural enemies, so the cause of the decline is likely overfishing," he said.

"This decline is surprising, because tiger sharks are one of the most resilient large shark species. Mothers can birth up to 70 pups every three years, which means the population should be resilient to moderate levels of fishing."

More Stories

agnes water editors picks fishing tiger sharks
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teens loot Murgon business, ride off with dirt bikes

        Premium Content Teens loot Murgon business, ride off with dirt bikes

        News A BUSINESS owner woke to a ransacked store after two South Burnett teens forced entry into his Murgon shopfront.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        ‘Lucky he’s not dead’: Car crash runaway pays heavy price

        Premium Content ‘Lucky he’s not dead’: Car crash runaway pays heavy price

        News A SOUTH Burnett driver was lucky to escape with his life, but not much else, after...

        REVEALED: Region to host new 100km ultra-marathon event

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region to host new 100km ultra-marathon event

        News EXCLUSIVE: Athletes will be put to the ultimate test at this new ultra-marathon...