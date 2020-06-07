Menu
A 1999 white camry
News

AMBER ALERT: Boy and girl missing in white 1999 Camry

by Staff Writer
7th Jun 2020 5:09 PM

The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl who are missing from Harristown since 11.50am today and may be at significant risk.

The children are with 30-year-old Casey Allwood and travelling in a 1999 white Toyota Camry sedan with Queensland registration 759 KMD (similar to vehicle pictured)

The woman is described as Caucasian, 160cms tall with a slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

The eight-year-old boy is described as Caucasian, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The four-year-old girl is described as Caucasian with blonde hair.

The vehicle was last sighted travelling eastbound at Gatton at 12.20pm today.

The woman may be travelling south but also has connections in the Toowoomba and Bundaberg areas.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

amber alert editors picks missing children white 1999 camry
