The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate two children who were taken from Redbank Plains and may be at significant risk.

The children, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were taken by a woman from a residence on Warrill Street just before 4pm. It is believed she is travelling on foot and may be aided by another man.

The 7-year-old girl is described as having a dark complexion with dark dread-locked hair. She is wearing a pink shirt, white skirt and black shoes.

The woman who police say has taken the children from the Redbank Plains address.

The boy is described as having a dark complexion with short black hair. He is wearing a blue shift and tan pants.

The woman is described as having a dark complexion, around 150cm tall, of a proportionate build with black and purple hair. She was last seen wearing three-quarter-length camo pants, black shirt and stockings.

It is believed she is travelling on foot in the Ipswich and South Brisbane area. Police believe she may be also be aided by another man.

Ring 131 564 to provide information about this abduction.

Please ring 000 for life threatening information about this abduction.

Originally published as AMBER ALERT: Boy, girl missing from Redbank Plains