Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Amy Shark
Amy Shark
Celebrity

Amy Shark’s sweet gesture to her Nan

by Amy Price
16th Apr 2020 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KNOWING she can't visit her relatives during the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland singing star Amy Shark has a sweet way of showing her grandmother she misses her.

"My Nan's a sucker for chocolate so any time I miss her I leave chocolates at her door," Shark told The-Courier-Mail, adding, "but I take one first."

The six-time ARIA Award winner, who has been in isolation with her husband Shane Billings at their Gold Coast home since returning from the US last month, is the latest high profile Queenslander to join the State Government's Care Army assisting Queensland seniors.

Gold Coast singer Amy Shark, pictured at Broadbeach on Wednesday, is linking with the Care Army to assist Queensland seniors during the COVID-19 crisis. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Gold Coast singer Amy Shark, pictured at Broadbeach on Wednesday, is linking with the Care Army to assist Queensland seniors during the COVID-19 crisis. Picture: Nigel Hallett

It comes after she performed from her lounge room as part of Global Citizen and WHO's Together At Home concert series this month.

"Right now the older generation need us more than ever," Shark said. "I've always been very close to my grandparents so to not be able to give them a giant hug is hard."

"I encourage everyone to join the care army. Make the time to call up an oldie for a chat, maybe you could pick up their groceries, buy them some flowers."

COVID-19 seniors taskforce co-chair Kate Jones said new data, released today, showed that 7,000 of the 25,000 volunteers were aged between 18 and 34.

"Amy Shark is a great example of a young Queenslander who wants to give back during this tough time," she said.

"Right now there's a lot to be worried about. It's great to see young Queenslanders are stepping up at a time we need them most."

Shark is set to release her anticipated second album later this year.

Originally published as Amy Shark's sweet gesture to her Nan

More Stories

Show More
amy shark care army celebrity coronavirus health singer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hook snaps up council seat after cliffhanger election

        premium_icon Hook snaps up council seat after cliffhanger election

        Council News New councillor says change is coming for Divison six after securing role.

        Police issue driver with $1245 Easter present

        premium_icon Police issue driver with $1245 Easter present

        Crime The driver was pulled over by police and given his Easter gift along the Burnett...

        Driving test delay will make learners ‘better people’

        premium_icon Driving test delay will make learners ‘better people’

        News Jim had his test booked just days after all driving tests were temporarily...

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Coronavirus, COVID-19: Queensland records five new cases overnight