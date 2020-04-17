An open letter to the class of 2020

DIFFERENT: It will be a different year for the class of 2020. (Photos: FILE)

DIFFERENT: It will be a different year for the class of 2020. (Photos: FILE)

DEAR class of 2020,

I’m sorry this year hasn’t turned out the way you had planned.

The Queensland Government made the call this week for students to learn from home for at least the first five weeks of term two.

Even if your parents are essential workers and send you to school, most of your friends will be studying from home.

School sporting carnivals have been cancelled or postponed until an unknown date, and school plays and music concerts will have to wait until this health crisis calms down.

Be sure to keep practising those skills in your own backyards as there will be cause for celebrations, concerts and sporting matches when this is over.

Parts of schools will become ghost towns for the start of term two, with classrooms mostly empty and lunch areas scarce.

I know the holidays and the next few weeks will be strange not seeing your friends, but keeping apart means everyone stays safe.

Give your friends and family a call, or send a letter, because if you’re feeling lonely they probably are too.

You will be remembered as the class of 2020 who had their last year of school during the coronavirus pandemic (Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan has assured you will finish high school this year and won’t have to repeat).

The class of 2020 will still be the first Queensland cohort to receive their ATAR university entrance rank under the new system.

Perhaps you worked hard on your learners and were ready to go for your P1 provisional driving test soon.

Now you will have to wait until at least July before you can go for your licence.

It’s in the best interest for you, your family and the driving instructors that you wait, so keep practising your driving when you can.

This coronavirus pandemic has changed the way your senior year looks but let me assure you, you will get through this.

As Year 12s you may feel like you are getting the raw end of the deal, but you will be stronger, better young adults because of it and ready to take on the new world after the pandemic.

Author A. A. Milne once told Winnie the Pooh, through Christopher Robin, that he was resilient.

Dear Class of 2020, “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

All the best for your senior year.