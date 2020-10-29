‘Angry’ man hoped Dalby cops jabbed by needles in his pocket

IN COURT: Brett Roland Burke faced Dalby Magistrates Court on October 6 on four charges. Picture: File

A DALBY man told police he hoped they got "stuck" from the needles he said were in his pockets when he was arrested during a raid on his home.

A jovial and conversational Brett Roland Burke, 31, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on two counts of public nuisance, wilful damage, and obstructing police.

The court heard of his first two offences in time on July 18, where he was charged with public nuisance and wilful damage of a man's black BMW.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said police were called to a traffic complaint on Matheson St about 5.30pm, where they spoke to Burke who wanted to report a complaint about a man's driving.

"He stated he observed the victim driving on Matheson St too fast, swerving at him and his family," she said.

"He said he saw the victim turn into Matheson St, so he walked out onto the road to stop the victim to talk to him."

The court heard the victim swerved and kept driving past him, prompting Burke to throw a bottle at the car, breaking the windscreen.

Burke then followed the victim to his home around the corner, and told him he would report him to the police.

Senior constable Tahana said police spoke with the victim, telling them he saw Burke walk onto the road into his path, crossing onto the wrong side of the road, and saw Burke throw a bottle at his car.

The court heard he quickly went inside after he saw Burke walking to his house, and began recording a video of the defendant verbally abusing him while making threats towards him for seven minutes.

Police questioned Burke on the video evidence shortly afterwards, with the defendant declining to be interviewed.

He was then arrested and charged, and released on a bail undertaking.

The court heard of the further two charges of public nuisance and obstructing police only three days later on July 21, when they executed a search warrant at Burke's Matheson St address.

Senior constable Tahana said police descended on his home about 1pm with a search warrant, detaining everyone present at the property.

"At this stage, the defendant got into the driver's seat of a vehicle and began reversing," she said.

"Police opened the car door and again informed the defendant he was detained, and had to exit the vehicle."

The court heard Burke began yelling at police, which forced police to go "hands on" to remove him from the car.

Burke continued to shout obscenities, with neighbours watching the incident unfold before them.

Senior constable Tahana said Burke refused to give police a phone in his hand, and continued to obstruct police, calling officers "c---s".

He continued to wrestle with police as they attempted to place him in handcuffs.

He began threatening police saying "you wait until I get you out of uniform", and "I have needles in my pocket, and I hope you get stuck".

Burke was subsequently arrested, and taken to the watch house where he was charged and released on a bail undertaking.

Senior constable Tahana cited a previous public nuisance offence on June 23, where Burke had "struck" a person at Dalby Shopping World.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said the Mackay-born man had been given an ultimatum from his wife, telling him he needed to "get his life in order", and was in process of seeking help for his health issues.

She acknowledged Burke's four page criminal history and his imprisonment in 2016, stating the defendant had been clean from drugs, and was apologetic for his actions.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Burke there was clearly a course of conduct that needed to be addressed, but cited his various conditions in relation to his behaviour and mental health.

"You need to address these issues, because at the moment you appear to be an angry man that is lashing out and causing harm," she said.

"It doesn't matter whether this person was driving like an idiot or not, if they were, there's a right way to go about it, and the wrong way."

Burke pleaded guilty to all charges, and was given 12 months probation.

He was then ordered to pay $1160 restitution to the owner of the black BMW.

Convictions were recorded.