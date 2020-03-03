Animal advocate speaks out for International Women’s Day

THE Kingaroy RSPCA Shelter manager said her biggest life passion was giving back and helping others.

Bonny Clacy has been managing the South Burnett Regional Council Pound and RSPCA for three and a half years now.

She’s originally from Wondai, and only left the South Burnett for study.

She returned ten years ago when she fell pregnant with her son.

“It’s such a good community to raise a kid here in the South Burnett,” she said.

“Then I was lucky enough to meet my amazing husband here. He grew up in Kingaroy.

“I’m really happy here and am still working hard to achieve all of my goals.”

Ms Clacy said she’s always been passionate about animals and helping others.

“I have quite a few pets of my own and always have,” she said.

“My parents have lots of stories of me involving animals that they like to bring up.

“One of their favourites to share is that they woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t find me in bed where they’d left me.

“They spend hours looking everywhere and eventually they found me down in the chook pen looking up at the possums in the trees nearby. I’ve always been so fascinated by animals.”

Ms Clacy said she just wants to leave the world a little better off than she found it.

“Everyone animal deserves to be wanted and loved,” she said.

“I started off wanting to change the world and thinking that I could.

“But now I’ve learnt that the way to change the world is to change yourself first.

“Then the next step is trying to improve everyone around you and encouraging others to do the right thing.”

Ms Clacy is now also an Advancing Regions for Queensland Forum member.

“There’s a group of us working together to better our communities and to look towards sustainable options,” she said.

“I’m also very passionate about the environment and sustainability.

“I love my job and life here in the South Burnett because I really do get to work towards making the world a better place while also living somewhere that’s perfect for my little family.”

This International Women’s Day Ms Clacy said she will be reflecting on the amazing work of women.

“To me it’s about recognition of all of the amazing work women have and are doing,” she said.

“I think it is hard sometimes for women to get to where they want to be in this world. It’s important for us to celebrate woman and their achievements.

“We don’t sing our praises high enough. I’ve found women are very modest by nature and don’t usually realise just how much they are doing for the world and others or how inspiring they are.

“My advice for young women is to keep in mind why you care and keep working hard. Dream big and never stop working for what you want.

“Make sure you are surrounding yourself with people you aspire to be like.

“Surround yourself with women you admire. Look up to other inspiration women are your heroes. There are so many out there.”