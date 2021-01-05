Animal cruelty complaints fall across the Burnett in 2020

Data from the RSPCA has revealed complaints of cruelty in the Burnett region have fallen over the past year, but several towns still seems to be major issues.

RSPCA Queensland’s Inspectorate and Rescue services were still on “full throttle” in a year that was consistently referred to as “unprecedented.”

Across the state, RSPCA Inspectors investigated 17,146 complaints about animal cruelty and neglect and ambulance officers attended 29, 072 rescues.

“It’s still been incredibly busy but the number of jobs has decreased slightly from last year which I guess is a glimmer of hope,” said RSPCA Qld spokesman Michael Beatty.

“Last year Inspectors investigated 18,681 complaints and ambulance officers received 29,865 call-outs.”

Despite the decrease in numbers, several towns appear to still be major problems for the RSPCA.

Kingaroy topped the list again last year, with 58 complaints made – putting it in 39th place across the state.

It’s a significant improvement from 2019 when 86 complaints were made, and the town was ranked as the 18th highest for complaints in the state.

Nanango came second, also for the second year in a row with 18 complaints – once again down from the 28 it recorded in 2019.

In total, 222 complaints were made in 2020 across the North and South Burnett, down from 2019’s 285.

FULL LIST FOR 2020:

KINGAROY 58

NANANGO 18

BLACKBUTT 16

WONDAI 16

YARRAMAN 16

MONTO 14

WAMURAN 13

GAYNDAH 11

KILKIVAN 7

BENARKIN NORTH 6

MEMERAMBI 6

MURGON 6

BAKERS CREEK 5

PROSTON 5

BLACKBUTT NORTH 4

EIDSVOLD 4

SOUTH NANANGO 4

BENARKIN 2

MUNDUBBERA 2

TARONG 2

BLACKBUTT SOUTH 1

BIGGENDEN 1

BYEE 1

CHERBOURG 1

DURONG 1

EAST NANANGO 1

GOOMERI 1

Full list for 2019:

KINGAROY 86

NANANGO 28

GAYNDAH 22

MURGON 19

BLACKBUTT 17

WONDAI 15

GOOMERI 10

KILKIVAN 8

YARRAMAN 8

MOUNT PERRY 8

WAMURAN 7

SOUTH NANANGO 7

PROSTON 6

MONTO 6

WOOROOLIN 3

TAABINGA 3

EAST NANANGO 3

EIDSVOLD 3

BAKERS CREEK 3

BENARKIN NORTH 2

MOORE 2

BLACKBUTT NORTH 2

WINWILL 2

DURONG 2

MEMERAMBI 2

UPPER YARRAMAN 2

MUNDUBBERA 2

LINVILLE 1

WAMURAN BASIN 1

CHERBOURG 1

COOLABUNIA 1

DURONG SOUTH 1

BOONDOOMA 1

BIGGENDEN 1