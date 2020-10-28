ANNOUNCED: Massive 110 turbine wind farm to be built near Dalby

GREEN ENERGY: The Western Downs is fast becoming Australia’s energy capital with a third renewable project this week in Wambo. Pic: Supplied

THE Western Downs is fast becoming Australia's energy capital with a third renewable project - set to be one of Australia's largest windfarms - announced today.

A 500MW Wambo wind farm project has secured planning approval from the Queensland Government.

The project will be located 20km northeast of Jandowae and will comprise up to 110 wind turbines and a 50MW/200MWh battery storage and associated infrastructure.

The project is being jointly developed by Cubico Sustainable Investments (Cubico), a long-term owner and operator of renewable energy assets, and Renewable Energy Partners.

At the head of Cubico Australia, David Smith said, "we are pleased to be developing a renewable energy project of this quality and scale that will assist the Queensland government in moving towards its target of 50 per cent renewable energy generation by 2030."

"Construction of stage one of the wind farm is expected to begin in late 2021, creating around 200 jobs, and be fully operational in 2023, providing a further 20 jobs.

"Cubico has a strong commitment to working with the state, as well as the local governments and community, to deliver jobs that support regional Queensland."

The windfarm will become one of three in the region, following the completion of Australia's largest wind farm at Coopers Gap on April 30.

Its approval follows the October 26 announcement of Australia's largest solar to be constructed near Chinchilla.

Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said the diversification of the energy sector in the region meant more jobs and a boost to the economy.

"It is exciting to see another large scale renewable energy project being developed in the Western Downs region."

"Council has played a strong role in supporting the growth of renewables, and congratulates Cubico and Renewable Energy Partners on this important milestone."

Renewable Energy Partners CEO Luke McDonald said the approval has come after two years of planning.

"We are excited to see the project reach this important milestone, having commenced work on the project in 2018."

"The site for the Wambo wind farm was chosen due to its excellent wind resource, strong transmission network, and low environmental impact.

"We are looking forward to working with Cubico and the local community to bring this project to completion."

Cubico is also pleased to announce that it has established a pre-construction community benefit fund of $50,000 to support local projects and initiatives for the communities near the Wambo Wind Farm.