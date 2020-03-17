ANNOUNCEMENT: Local league round one cancelled

The South Burnett Rugby League competition will go ahead as scheduled at this point in time.

AHEAD of the season launch, South Burnett Rugby League president David Tierney has said games scheduled for March 21 and 28 will no longer go ahead in response to the COVID 19 situation.

“The South Burnett Rugby League has mad the decision to cancel games scheduled for March 21 and 28.,” Tierney said.

“There are no current instances of any reported infection within the league community and it has been decided to follow the current advice of social distancing.

“While we are confident that all involved in rugby league in the South Burnett are taking heed of how to keep themselves safe in the current environment we also must be cognisant of the advise of government and health bodies and the health of all our players, support staff and parents.

“We have also postponed the 100 year celebration dinner on April 4 due to the uncertainty over the coronavirus.

“We want to ensure we can run an event that is befitting the achievement which we don’t think would happen in the current environment.

“We are currently awaiting further advice from the QRL regarding what impact COVID 19 will have on the remainder of the season.”

With kick off just around the corner the South Burnett Rugby League competition has announced its naming sponsor for the 2020 season.

The South Burnett Rugby League competition will now be known as the Ken Mills Isuzu Ute South Burnett Rugby League competition.

This will include all grades from U12-A Grade and will extend to the South Burnett U18’s that play in the Toowoomba competition.

The 2020 season will also have the reintroduction of the historic Blackbutt Timbertowners.

The Senior Competition is set commence on Friday night the 3rd of April with a double header being played at Kingaroy.

A desicion is yet to be made regarding the go forward of the senior competition in April.