ANNOUNCEMENT: Local league to go ahead at this stage

The South Burnett Rugby League competition will go ahead as scheduled at this point in time.

The South Burnett Rugby League competition will go ahead as scheduled at this point in time.

AHEAD of the season launch, South Burnett Rugby League president David Tierney has said at this stage the local footy for the weekend will go ahead.

“We will make a call later this afternoon or tomorrow regarding the go forward of local footy for the weekend,” Tierney said.

“While we are confident that all involved in rugby league in the South Burnett are taking heed of how to keep themselves safe in the current environment we also must be cognisant of the advise of government and health bodies and the health of all our players, support staff and parents.

“We have postponed the 100 year celebration dinner on April 4 due to the uncertainty over the coronavirus.

“We want to ensure we can run an event that is befitting the achievement which we don’t think would happen in the current environment.”

With kick off just around the corner the South Burnett Rugby League competition has announced its naming sponsor for the 2020 season.

The South Burnett Rugby League competition will now be known as the Ken Mills Isuzu Ute South Burnett Rugby League competition.

This will include all grades from U12-A Grade and will extend to the South Burnett U18’s that play in the Toowoomba competition.

Junior competition will commence on Saturday 21 March with games being played in Kingaroy, Nanango and the Central Burnett.

The 2020 season will also have the reintroduction of the historic Blackbutt Timbertowners.

Also at the Kingaroy fields this Saturday will be the Conpak U14 and McDonalds Kingaroy U16 girls sides, commencing their Toowoomba competition at home.

The Senior Competition will commence on Friday night the 3rd of April with a double header being played at Kingaroy.