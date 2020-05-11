Another aged care resident dies after recovering from virus

Another Newmarch House resident has died overnight after recovering from coronavirus.

Anglicare, which runs the western Sydney nursing home, confirmed the death this morning.

Dozens of infections and 17 deaths have been linked to the aged care facility.

While the resident had previously tested positive for coronavirus they had returned two negative tests before their death.

The death comes a day after a 92-year-old woman became the 17th person from Newmarch House to die.

Fay Rendoth, a great-grandmother, died on Friday night from an "unrelated illness" after recovering from coronavirus.

Australia has recorded 6942 cases of COVID-19, with 3054 in New South Wales, 1494 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 552 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.