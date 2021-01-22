Menu
HBO is reportedly working on another Game of Thrones prequel set just 90 years beforehand.
TV

Another Game of Thrones prequel in the works

by Hannah Frishberg, NY Post
22nd Jan 2021 10:00 AM

A particular Game of Thrones prequel is finally being adapted, long after fans began asking for it.

George R. R. Martin's three-novella series Tales of Dunk and Egg - which takes place 90 years before A Song of Ice and Fire (aka, the events of GoT) - is in early development at HBO, insiders told Variety.

It would be in addition to the current prequel, House of the Dragon, which has been given a 2022 release date.

The books - 1998's The Hedge Knight, 2003's The Sworn Sword and 2010's The Mystery Knight - tell the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a youthful Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). They take place nearly a century ahead of the events in Martin's more famous TV-adapted fantasy series, which started with "A Game of Thrones."

RELATED: Six secrets from the "disastrous" unaired Game of Thrones pilot

HBO is developing several Game of Thrones prequels. Picture: Courtesy of HBO
Sources told Variety that the show would feature one-hour episodes but does not have any writers or talent signed on. HBO is reportedly prioritising the project due to the success of the "Game of Thrones" series.

Martin and HBO reps declined to comment to Variety.

Meanwhile, an adaptation of House of Dragon will tell of the escalation toward Targaryen's Westeros civil war (called Dance of the Dragons) is in the works at HBO and set to debut in 2022.

Game of Thrones is one of the most successful TV shows of all time. Picture: Courtesy of HBO
In 2017, HBO announced a number of Game of Thrones-related series were in the works, and fans responded with hopes that Dunk and Egg would be among them.

Martin, meanwhile, is still working on the next instalment of his A Song of Ice and Fire series, titled The Winds of Winter.

He had set a deadline of July 29, 2020, for finishing it, telling fans they had his "formal written permission to imprison" him in a small cabin should he miss it - which he did.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Another GoT prequel in the works

game of thrones hbo tales of dunk and egg television

