Great Keppel Island home sells - here's how much it got

The two-storey home is located just metres from the shores of Fisherman's Beach at Great Keppel Island.

A Great Keppel Island home has sold for $1.275 million after being on the market for just a month.

18 Esplanade, The Keppels, sold for the first time in more than 20 years.

It was previously sold in 1997 for $280,000.

The 500 sqm block is located on the private southern end of Fisherman's Beach, just metres from the beach and ocean's edge.

The two-storey property has a large undercover veranda which captures the sunset and ocean views and inside is open-plan living.

An island home, it also came equipped with the necessities of an updated solar system, back-up generator, good quality bore and three rainwater tanks.

The property was sold by Kate Stock, of Ray White Yeppoon, who has only been in real estate for six months.

It was her first sale of a home at the island and she said it was very exciting and she was thrilled to be part of it.

"It was definitely a high and something I will remember for a long time," she said.

The property was officially on the market for 25 days and was sold to locals from the area.

"There was a lot of interest, I thought we would get interest but I wasn't expecting it to go as quickly as it did," Ms Stock said.

Starting her career in the real estate industry in the peak of COVID-19, Ms Stock said she had hit the ground running and had learnt a lot quickly.

"It has been great, there is a lot of buyers in the market, days on market are low and owners are getting premium prices," Ms Stock said.

While there was not anything on the books right now of the same calibre as a Great Keppel Island home, Ms Stock said she was always on the lookout for the next one.

"I like to find people what they need or what they are looking for … there are buyers in the high-end market, it's definitely sought after," she said.

The sale comes weeks after another Great Keppel Island property sold.

Lots 10 and 11/ 480 Esplanade sold to a Sunshine Coast buyer for $1.7m through @ Real Estate.

The island property has been in the Svendsen family for 60 years.