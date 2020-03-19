Annual show cancelled due to COVID-19

NO SHOW: The 2020 Kingaroy Show has unfortunately been cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

YET another iconic South Burnett event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic with a number of country show attendees due to be disappointed with the latest development.

Craig Lucas, President of the South Burnett National Show Society (Kingaroy) Inc. announced this afternoon the Kingaroy show would not be going ahead this year.

"The Management Committee of the South Burnett National Show Society (Kingaroy) Inc. wish to advise that the 2020 Kingaroy Show has been cancelled due to the developing situation surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus)," he said.

"The decision was not an easy one to make and has not been made lightly.

"We took many different factors into consideration when making the decision and feel that the cancellation of the show is in the best interests of everyone involved.

"We wish to thank everyone involved with the show so far, including the committee members, stewards, volunteers, entrants, spectators and our many valued sponsors."

Mr Lucas said the show committee would now be focusing their efforts on ensuring next year's show was a roaring success.

"We look forward to the next Kingaroy Show which will be held on the 1st & 2nd May 2021," he said.

"We thank everyone for their understanding during these challenging times."

The Kingaroy Show is now among several events to cancel plans for 2020, including last weekend's Speedway, the Maidenwell Country Music Muster, the Nanango Show and Shine and the South Burnett Gem Show.

While the Men's Shed Camp Oven Under the Stars, the inaugural Festival of Cultures, the Nanango Theatre Company's production God and other Bruise s​ and the 100 Years of Rugby League hosted by South Burnett Rugby League have all been postponed to later dates.

Meanwhile the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is still planned to go ahead on the last weekend of May at this stage, as is the Kingaroy Bacon Festival in August.

To see all the details regarding the status of all event in the South Burnett follow this link.