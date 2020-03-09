Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Another MAFS bride in leaked topless photo scandal

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
9th Mar 2020 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Another day, another Married At First Sight scandal.

Just days after Natasha Spencer revealed her battle with crippling anxiety due to a topless video leak, her co-star Hayley Vernon has also been forced to address lewd photos.

Melbourne bride Vernon, 32, told Confidential that topless photos which recently went viral on social media were taken when she worked as a topless waitress.

"It's an old picture from my topless days. I have moved on now and am looking forward to working with my clothes on!" she said.

MAFS’ Hayley Vernon is pictured during her topless waitressing days which she says she has left behind.
MAFS’ Hayley Vernon is pictured during her topless waitressing days which she says she has left behind.

 

The topless photos are just the latest in a series of scandals involving the troubled reality star.

She previously came under fire for using a racist term in an old social media post.

The recovered drug addict was also embroiled in a cheating scandal involving MAFS groom Michael Goonan, while they were both "married" to other people.

"We macked on, we went from chair to chair to chair, went out, kissed. It wasn't just one kiss, it was happening throughout the night," Vernon recently told A Current Affair.

Fellow MAFS bride Natasha Spencer was also at the centre of a topless photo leak. Picture: Instagram
Fellow MAFS bride Natasha Spencer was also at the centre of a topless photo leak. Picture: Instagram

Goonan, who is partnered with Adelaide law graduate Stacey Hampton on the show, has denied Vernon's affair claims.

Last month Spencer, 26, also made headlines after a topless video leak and was forced to involve police after it was released without her permission.

The footage shows her lying on a bed topless with a male companion kissing her chest.

"No one should ever share private content like this without someone's consent, be it a woman or a man in the video. I feel totally violated. I have reported the distribution of this video to NSW Police," the financial analyst said.

 

Vernon says she has moved on and looks forward to working with her clothes on. Picture: Channel 9
Vernon says she has moved on and looks forward to working with her clothes on. Picture: Channel 9

More Stories

Show More
celebrity channel nine hayley vernon mafs topless waitressing tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        premium_icon How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        Crime It’s an ambitious target, but Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll reckons she has the blueprint for success — and it’s not just more cops on the beat.

        • 9th Mar 2020 4:59 AM
        GALLERY: Kumbia International Women’s Day lunch

        premium_icon GALLERY: Kumbia International Women’s Day lunch

        Life The Kumbia Kindy team celebrated all women at their annual fundraiser.

        South Burnett Cricket preliminary final locked in

        premium_icon South Burnett Cricket preliminary final locked in

        Cricket The two teams to face off in the South Burnett B Grade Cricket preliminary final on...

        Northern Stars take out Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge

        premium_icon Northern Stars take out Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge

        Cricket The Northern Stars and Southern Bulls battled it out for the second match of the...