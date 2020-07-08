Needle and thumb tacks hidden in fruits

A needle has been found in a mandarin by a shopper – the third time in as many days that fruit has been found to be contaminated with in supermarkets.

More contaminated fruit has been reported in the western suburbs of Adelaide, where a shopper found a needle in a mandarin.

The mandarin was bought at a Woolworths store on Findon Road yesterday.

It comes after another shopper said they found a thumb tack in strawberries bought from a Goolwa supermarket on Monday.

And three customers of a Golden Grove store said they found needles and thumb tacks in their groceries over recent days.

The Goolwa resident said they bought the contaminated berries from Foodland Goolwa on Monday. All strawberries have since been removed from sale.

No-one was injured.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens condemned the attacks.

"It absolutely baffles me as to why anyone would think that this is something that is, in any remote sense, worth doing," Mr Stevens said.

"This causes significant concern within the community. it's a dangerous act.

"It can cause significant harm and we are resolved to identify and deal with the people who are committing these types of offences."

Police are investigating CCTV from all three supermarkets.

A spokeswoman from Goolwa Foodland said the situation was under investigation and they would provide no further comment at this time.

Police have labelled three similar incidents at The Grove Shopping Centre's Woolworths store on June 27 and July 1 deliberate.

Metal needles were found in a punnet of strawberries, as well as an avocado, and thumb tacks in a loaf of rye bread. None of the customers that found the objects have reported any injuries.

Both SA Police and Woolworths are investigating the incidents.

A Woolworths spokesman said the three contaminated products came from different suppliers in different areas.

"It's very unlikely there's any issues with the product itself, it's likely the contamination happened in store," he said.

"As a precautionary measure, our store team opened up and inspected other stock in these batches. We found no further product safety concerns in these checks.

"We're providing South Australia police with CCTV footage from the store to assist with their investigation."

Similar incidents of fruit being contaminated with needles occurred around Australia in 2018, leading to a major crisis for growers as thousands of tonnes of fruit was dumped.

The state's horticulture industry says it's hugely disappointing that fresh produce has again been targeted.

AusVeg SA general manager Jordan Brooke-Barnett, left, with Tony Catanzariti at his Virginia spinach crop, said he hoped the finds did not stop customers supporting South Australian growers. Picture: Calum Robertson

AusVeg SA chief executive Jordan Brooke-Barnett hopes the reports will not deter consumers from buying fresh produce.

"It's always sad to hear of any instances (of food contamination), but particularly in a post-COVID time, when growers are already facing significant challenges in their businesses," he said.

"Industry has made significant investment to have stringent quality controls in place and we don't want consumers losing faith in our products.

"Growers are proud of what they produce and have made a lot of investments to ensure everything that leaves their property is in pristine condition. Post-COVID we need to support growers more than ever."

A South Australian Produce Market spokeswoman urged consumers with any concerns about their fruit to "cut it up, rather than cut it out".

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

An SA Police spokeswoman said it was a serious offence to contaminate food products, and hefty penalties could apply.

Originally published as Another needle found in fruit in SA supermarket