Another South Burnett sporting season cancelled

SEASON CANCELLED: The U12/13, cadets and senior ladies fixtures have been cancelled for the remainder of 2020. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

SEASON CANCELLED: The U12/13, cadets and senior ladies fixtures have been cancelled for the remainder of 2020. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

AFTER a meeting between Football South Burnett and all South Burnett Clubs, the decision was made to cancel the U12/13, cadets and senior ladies competitions.

The senior men are currently putting plans in place to have continue with a modified season.

Football South Burnett president Sarah Vanderkolk said there were two main reasons behind the decision.

“The two main reason were low player numbers and also trying to work with the COVID-19 restrictions,” Vanderkolk said.

“A follow up meeting was held last night to ascertain the viability of a season, with all clubs in attendance.

“Thank you to all clubs and their volunteers who have been scratching to try and give our players a competition.

“Any players/parents who are interested there are competitions been played outside our area who may be looking for players.

“Clubs will be in contact with their players affected shortly.”