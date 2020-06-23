Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEASON CANCELLED: The U12/13, cadets and senior ladies fixtures have been cancelled for the remainder of 2020. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
SEASON CANCELLED: The U12/13, cadets and senior ladies fixtures have been cancelled for the remainder of 2020. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Soccer

Another South Burnett sporting season cancelled

Tristan Evert
23rd Jun 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a meeting between Football South Burnett and all South Burnett Clubs, the decision was made to cancel the U12/13, cadets and senior ladies competitions.

The senior men are currently putting plans in place to have continue with a modified season.

Football South Burnett president Sarah Vanderkolk said there were two main reasons behind the decision.

“The two main reason were low player numbers and also trying to work with the COVID-19 restrictions,” Vanderkolk said.

“A follow up meeting was held last night to ascertain the viability of a season, with all clubs in attendance.

“Thank you to all clubs and their volunteers who have been scratching to try and give our players a competition.

“Any players/parents who are interested there are competitions been played outside our area who may be looking for players.

“Clubs will be in contact with their players affected shortly.”

football queensland football south burnett south burnett news south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News WANT more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking for a new tablet? Here's an offer that will bring you both.

        • 23rd Jun 2020 10:07 AM
        Council sets aside funds for new flood warning signs

        premium_icon Council sets aside funds for new flood warning signs

        Council News Decision to fund project gets approval as councillors recalls scary personal...

        Council-owned block gets green light for fuel station

        premium_icon Council-owned block gets green light for fuel station

        Council News Councillors support decision despite concerns it could steer away buyers of a...

        New traineeships available at Tarong Power Station

        premium_icon New traineeships available at Tarong Power Station

        News Locals could kickstart their careers in the energy industry thanks to Stanwell’s...