The South Burnett Junior Blaster Cricket program has come to an end for the 2019/2020 season. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Cricket

Another successful season of the Kingaroy Junior Blasters Cricket

Tristan Evert
14th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
THE KINGAROY Junior Cricket Club’s eight week Junior Blasters program is coming to an end for the 2019/2020 season with over 35 kids learning the fundamentals of cricket.

The program has kids aged 5-7 participate in various cricket drills, learning the basics of bowling, batting and fielding.

Participants earn stickers in the cricket passports based on achievements they complete throughout the program.

The future of South Burnett cricket at the Junior Blasters program in Kingaroy. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Junior Blasters Kingaroy co-ordinator Sonya Neal said it has been another fun and educational program.

“The Junior Blasters has been highly successful and has been a lot of fun for all of the kids involved,” Neal said.

“The program aims to introduce kids into cricket and teach them the fundamentals of bowling, batting and fielding.

“It’s an Australian wide program that creates a junior pathway with the next step the Master Blasters, which introduces kids into competitive cricket."

Sessions have kids take part in a warm up followed by four stations, with a different drill at each.

The next generation of South Burnett cricketers learning the fundamentals of cricket. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
After being the event co-ordinator for a number of years Neal is currently looking for someone to take over the role and said it’s a really well run program.

“Cricket Australia do a really good job preparing everything to make taking sessions much easier,” Neale said.

“They provide cards full of information and drills, as well as providing all the kids with shirts and hats of their favourite big bash teams with their names on it.

“I would really like to thank all of the parents that help out on a weekly basis as without them the program simply couldn't go ahead.”

The Junior Blasters program will have its last session next Wednesday before taking a break until the program looks to get back underway before Christmas.

junior blasters south burnett cricket south burnett sport
South Burnett

