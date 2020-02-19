Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brisbane Broncos player Jack Bird in action during a team training session in Brisbane, Thursday, January 30, 2020. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
Brisbane Broncos player Jack Bird in action during a team training session in Brisbane, Thursday, January 30, 2020. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
Rugby League

Another twist in Broncos fullback battle

18th Feb 2020 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The battle between Jack Bird and Jamayne Isaako for the Broncos fullback spot is heating up with Bird earning the starting berth for the club's second pre-season trial.

Isaako was widely tipped to succeed the deposed Darius Boyd as Brisbane's custodian this year but Bird has rocketed into contention in recent weeks.

Bird played 30 minutes at the back in Brisbane's trial win over the CQ Capras last week, while Isaako put in an underwhelming display in the NRL Nines.

LIVE stream Indigenous All-Stars v Maori Kiwis in the 2020 Harvey Norman NRL All Stars match on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Bird will line up at fullback this weekend. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt.
Bird will line up at fullback this weekend. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt.
SuperCoach

 

"Jamayne needs to go away and work hard on his fullback play to be ready for Round 1," Broncos Nines coach Kurt Richards said.

"It was disappointing to go out the way we did.

"Jamayne has a bit of work to do defensively with what we call his 'pendulum', which means how he works with his wingers in being in the right position on kick returns.

"He has to make sure he is working hard when he doesn't have the ball. That's what the best fullbacks do."

Croft will play his first proper match alongside Milford. Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images.
Croft will play his first proper match alongside Milford. Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images.

Isaako will play off the bench in the trial against the Cowboys, with Xavier Coates and Herbie Farnworth preferred on the wings.

The match will also give Broncos fans their first look at the new halves combination of Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford.

The two played together at the Nines, but Milford was put on ice after the first match due to a hamstring injury.

Kotoni Staggs, Tevita Pangai Junior, Jake Turpin, Payne Haas, Alex Glenn, Joe Ofahengaue and Pat Carrigan will also take the field in Cairns.

FULL TEAM

1. Jack Bird 2. Herbie Farnworth 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Jesse Arthars 5. Xavier Coates 6. Anthony Milford 7. Brodie Croft 8. Tevita Pangai Jnr 9. Jake Turpin 10. Payne Haas 11. Alex Glenn (c) 12. Ethan Bullemor 13. Patrick Carrigan Interchange 14. Jamayne Isaako 15. Richie Kennar 16. Tesi Niu 17. Tom Dearden 18. Cory Paix 19. Thomas Flegler 20. Joe Ofahengaue 21. Rhys Kennedy 22. Jamil Hopoate

More Stories

Show More
brisbane broncos darius boyd jack bird jamayne isaako nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        premium_icon Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        Education Nearly 40 per cent of Queensland schools have fewer students getting top marks when comparing the percentage of students achieving OP 1 to 5 over the past decade.

        Why popular car meet has been canned

        premium_icon Why popular car meet has been canned

        News THE organisers of a popular classic car gathering cancelled the event for good...

        Peanut lovers rejoice after new snack hits the shelves

        premium_icon Peanut lovers rejoice after new snack hits the shelves

        Food & Entertainment Love peanuts? Love Arnott’s Shapes? Two iconic businesses join forces to create...

        POLLIES IN THE PUB: Everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated local council Q&A

        POLLIES IN THE PUB: Everything you need to know ahead of the...

        News It’s going to be the Q&A session that stops the region but what exactly is on...