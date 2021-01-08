Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Anthony Albanese crash
Supplied Anthony Albanese crash
Politics

Anthony Albanese in serious car crash

by Candace Sutton
8th Jan 2021 6:49 PM

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has been involved in a serious car accident in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville.

He has been taken to hospital and is "shaken" but okay, according to his office.

Channel 7 reported that the Labor leader's car was "T-boned", according to a witness, and that the other driver was also in a reasonable condition without major injuries.

A TV image after the accident showed a black car looking like a write-off, but the Opposition Leader standing up and seemingly not too bad.

He is reportedly undergoing X-rays in hospital.

The 57-year-old is the Federal Member for the electorate of Marrickville.

More to come …

Originally published as Anthony Albanese in serious car crash

Anthony Albanese has been involved in a car crash in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville. Picture: Channel 10.
Anthony Albanese has been involved in a car crash in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville. Picture: Channel 10.
The Opposition Leader has been taken to hospital and his staff say he is all right. Picture: Channel 10
The Opposition Leader has been taken to hospital and his staff say he is all right. Picture: Channel 10

More Stories

anthony albanese australian labor editors picks politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Health Think it’s business as usual in the Burnett with Brisbane in a three-day lockdown? Think again.

        CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Crime From high range speeding to hooning teens, here’s what has been keeping Blackbutt...

        Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Premium Content Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Crime A Blackbutt man will face court next week following an alleged “unprovoked” attack...

        Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Premium Content Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Crime ‘Suck my c--k’: A South Burnett sex pest offered up cash to two older ladies for...