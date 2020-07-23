Menu
Anti-maskers graffiti Health Minister’s office

by Jack Paynter
23rd Jul 2020 10:27 AM

 

 

Anti-mask protesters have graffitied Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast.

The vandals targeted the Eramosa Rd West office in Somerville overnight as new restrictions came into force requiring people in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to wear a mask when outside their home.

The protesters stuck masks to the office windows with the words "don't" and "won't" on them, while a poster also said "I have a condition that prevents me from wearing a mask, it's called intelligence".

The graffiti was cleaned off early on Thursday morning.

Anyone who fails to wear a mask while out of the house in Melbourne faces a $200 fine from police.

 

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7

 

 

A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7
A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7

 

