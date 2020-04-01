ANTIDOTE: 8 virus-free stories you may have missed

VIRUS-FREE: Weddings, new developments, marathon achievements and remembering a much-loved member of the music community. Photos: File/ Contributed

VIRUS-FREE: Weddings, new developments, marathon achievements and remembering a much-loved member of the music community. Photos: File/ Contributed

GOOD afternoon, South Burnett!

If you're anything like me, you might be feeling a little overwhelmed by all of the news surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on our community.

This is why we've compiled a list of virus-free stories to boost your day and your hope in humanity.

Our very first edition of The Antidote will catch you up on some feel-good community-based stories.

---

1. THE South Burnett has a huge reason to celebrate as work on a new major development is about to begin.

Locally-owned and operated producer of nuts, oils and butters, Proteco Oils, will soon start the first stage of a $24 million expansion project in Kingaroy.

CATCH UP HERE

The frontal view of the planned Proteco Oils expansion. Photo: Proteco Oils

---

2. EVEN though the Kingaroy Men's Shed Camp Oven Dinner Under the Stars event had been postponed, the group still had a reason to celebrate and a way to help out community members.

CATCH UP HERE

Kingaroy Men's Shed vice-president Eric Ford with president Chris Price. Photo: Laura Blackmore

---

3. LOOKING at the beautiful cards and congratulation messages brings tears to Beth's eyes.

South Burnett farmers Beth and Clive recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by four generations of family.

CATCH UP HERE

Clive and Beth Weier, from Mondure, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at the Bunya Mountains with their children and grandchildren. Photo: Contributed

---

4. "WE BELIEVE it is so important."

A South Burnett dance academy has a new way of staying connected and has been the latest group to jump on board the worldwide Tik Tok craze.

CATCH UP HERE

La Creme Dance Academy students Alyssa, Charlise and Ivy Cornell twirling into the world of Tik Tok.

PLUS: PHOTOS: Kingaroy Dancers pirouette from home

---

5. THE Blackbutt music community has farewelled one of its greatest supporters and accompanists.

TRIBUTE: Music community honours 'most generous lady'

Marguerite Vale at the Blackbutt Singers' 2012 December break-up with their founding music director, Maree Hammond. Photo: Contributed

---

6. "I JUST can't believe any of it. I feel like a superstar."

Two Kingaroy Go Getta Girls took matters into their own hands when they couldn't go to Hervey Bay to participate in a marathon they had been training for.

CATCH UP HERE

LET'S GO: Michelle Hansen completed her first marathon, and Angela Clarke her last half marathon. Photo: Madeline Grace

---

7. "I MOVED to Murgon when I was a young boy and grew up playing footy and working at the local abattoir."

David Brown is preparing for a milestone weekend - which he believes is a stepping stone toward his Melbourne Cup Dream.

CATCH UP HERE

Strapper David Brown will work at the Australian Derby this weekend.

8. ADAM and Rupert share how they came to tie the knot in one of the first same-sex marriages in the South Burnett.

READ: Pair finally find love after hiding their sexuality