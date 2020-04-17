ANZAC DAY: How South Burnett residents will remember

ANZAC Day will look a bit different this year as restrictions will still be in place due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

South Burnett residents are invited to unite in a minute’s silence at 11am on Saturday, April 25 for a fitting tribute to remember past and present service men and women.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services will be sounding their sirens at 11am on Anzac Day across the South Burnett.

RSL Queensland is also encouraging residents to join the light up the dawn on Anzac Day initiative.

Residents are asked to stand in their driveway at 6am, balcony or living room to remember all those who have served and sacrificed.

RSL Queensland anticipates this united movement would be a special way to commemorate the day.

On a national level, Australians are encouraged to privately commemorate Anzac Day at their own homes, in line with the latest health advice.

The national service at the Australian War Memorial will be nationally broadcast as well as a range of other commemorative activities throughout the day to enable the public to watch from their own homes.

For more information about pledging your street for the light up the dawn on Anzac Day initiative or to view the RSL Queensland Anzac Day service, visit the RSL Queensland website.