ANZAC DAY: Nanango gathers for largest Dawn Service to date

Residents flocked to the Nanango War Memorial at the break of dawn this morning (April 25), braving the cold to commemorate our local servicemen and women.

President of the Nanango RSL Sub Branch Chas Kemp said it was amazing to see so many people coming out to support the town’s veterans for the largest Dawn Service the town has seen to date.

“We've never had as many here for a Dawn Service before,” Mr Kemp said.

“I think it’s partly due to the fact that last year was closed down, and it’s just been brought more to the forefront lately.

“People are really starting to get behind the servicemen and ex servicemen.”

A former navy serviceman, Mr Kemp said there are a lot more veterans living in the Nanango community than one might expect - many of them ex-navy.

Serving his country during the Vietnam War, and dedicating 20 years of his life to the navy starting from 1961, Mr Kemp said it was very special to see how the service has grown.

“It was the best time of my life,” he said.

“It's the comradeship, because you get to depend on people, especially in your ship - the sardine can.”

Mr Kemp said it’s this comradeship, which rings true throughout the life of a serviceman or woman, that makes ANZAC DAY so valuable to the Nanango community.

Nanango RSL Sub Branch President Chas Kemp. Photo/Holly Cormack.

The guest speaker at Nanango’s Dawn Service was South Burnett Regional Councillor Roz Frohloff.

“On the 25th of April, men of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps - ANZACs - fought their way ashore under fire from row boats onto a narrow stretch of beach in a distant land and wrote themselves into our history, a history that we're proud of and yearly fought to commemorate,” Cr Frohloff said.

“Among those ANZACs were men from Nanango, who are bound together for life through the loss of blood and sweat in a foreign land.

“They were proud of their nation, their state, and their town.

“Lest we forget the sacrifice they made all those years ago.”



Nanango RSL Sub Branch Secretary Chris Eddy said the day presents an opportunity for veterans to reflect and share their stories with the community.

“The life stories you learn about, they’re quite incredible,” Mr Eddy said.

“Everybody’s got their own story.”

Nanango RSL Sub Branch President Chas Kemp and Secretary Chris Eddy. Photo/Holly Cormack.

An ex-navy serviceman of 13 years, Mr Eddy said Anzac Day is not exclusive to current and ex-serviceman, but an opportunity for all people to reflect and bond over their own connection to Australia’s military history.

“It's a bonding experience and it’s something we all share,” he said.

“In some way shape or form, someone in your family somewhere has a military background.

“And someone knows someone who didn’t make it back.”



This ANZAC DAY, Mr Eddy also wants to remind people to reflect on the nurses and doctors who played such a critical role in Australia's military history.

