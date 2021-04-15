ANZAC DAY: Where South Burnett locals can honour our Diggers

See where to honour our brave diggers in the South Burnett this ANZAC Day. File Photo.

Residents across the South Burnett are invited to honour the lives and sacrifices of our Diggers this year, with ANZAC DAY services scheduled across the region.

Kicking off with the Dawn Service, residents are invited to pay their respects to our servicemen and women, who have, and continue to, bravely defend our values and freedom as part of this year’s events.

Scheduled ANZAC DAY services for 2021 are as follows:

Blackbutt

4:27am Dawn Service at Memorial at Hart and Coulson Streets

10:40am Assemble for March in Muir Street

10:45am March steps off to the Memorial

11:00am Commemorative Service at Memorial (Coulson Street)

Boondooma

9:00am Commemorative and Wreath Laying Service, Boondooma Homestead, 8262 Mundubbera-Durong Road

Bunya Mountains

8:00am Commemorative and Wreath Laying Service at Lone Pine (Dandabah Camping area)

Hivesville

5:30am Dawn Service in Main Street followed by breakfast in the Park

Kingaroy

4:28am Dawn Service in Memorial Park

8:00am Pilgrimage to War Service Graves at Taabinga Cemetery

10:30am Assemble for March - RSL - Kingaroy Street

11:00am March from RSL Club Rooms to Memorial Park

11:15am Citizens‘ Observance in Memorial Park

Kumbia

8:45am Assemble for March at the Flower Garden (northern end of Bell Street)

9:00am March steps off

9:10am Commemorative Service

Maidenwell

9:30am Morning tea hosted by the QCWA in the Maidenwell Hall

10:30am Wreath Laying Service at Memorial

Murgon

4:45am Fellowship at Murgon RSL Club

5:20am Gather for Dawn Service in Gore Street opposite the RSL Club

5:30am Dawn Service

9:00am Assemble for Parade in carpark at the rear of Murgon RSL Club

9:45am Parade steps off

10:00am Commemorative Service and wreath laying at Memorial followed by light refreshments at the Murgon RSL Club

Nanango

5:00am Coffee Royale & Fellowship, Tara’s Hall for Nanango RSL Sub Branch members and their families, visiting veterans, ex-defence personnel and their families

5:20am Veterans assemble for the March to Nanango War Memorial

5:30am Dawn Service at the Nanango War Memorial followed by Gunfire Breakfast in Tara’s Hall - open to the public - gold coin donation

7:00am Pilgrimage to Veterans Graves at Nanango Cemetery – public welcome to participate

8.15am Assemble for the Parade in Howlett Lane

8:45am Anzac Day March from Corner Drayton & Howlett Lane St, down Drayton street to the Nanango War Memorial - Public encouraged to watch and applaud the veterans.

9:00am Anzac Day Main Service at the Nanango War Memorial

10:00am Fellowship in Tara’s Hall for Nanango RSL Sub Branch members and their families, visiting veterans, ex-defence personnel and their families, continues until the RSL Club opens and then all are encouraged to continue in the Club.

1:00pm RSL Club opens to the public - trading as normal

Yarraman

6:00am Dawn Service at Cenotaph in Memorial Park followed by breakfast at Memorial Hall for the community - gold coin donation

7:30am Pilgrimage to War Service Graves at Yarraman Cemetery

10:45am Street March to Cenotaph in Memorial Park

11:00am Main service at Cenotaph in Memorial Park

12:00 noon Luncheon at Memorial Hall for the community - gold coin donation

Proston

5:30am Dawn Service at Proston RSL Rooms, Collingwood Street

Wondai

5:00am Dawn Service procession commencing Wondai Post Office

8:00am Pilgrimage to War Service Graves at Wondai Cemetery

10:00am Commemorative Service and Wreath Laying March commencing from Wondai Post Office

Wooroolin

11:00am Assemble for Parade

11:15am Commemorative Service at Memorial Hall

Cherbourg

8:00am Commemorative Service followed by morning tea at the Ration Shed