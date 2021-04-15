ANZAC DAY: Where South Burnett locals can honour our Diggers
Residents across the South Burnett are invited to honour the lives and sacrifices of our Diggers this year, with ANZAC DAY services scheduled across the region.
Kicking off with the Dawn Service, residents are invited to pay their respects to our servicemen and women, who have, and continue to, bravely defend our values and freedom as part of this year’s events.
Scheduled ANZAC DAY services for 2021 are as follows:
Blackbutt
4:27am Dawn Service at Memorial at Hart and Coulson Streets
10:40am Assemble for March in Muir Street
10:45am March steps off to the Memorial
11:00am Commemorative Service at Memorial (Coulson Street)
Boondooma
9:00am Commemorative and Wreath Laying Service, Boondooma Homestead, 8262 Mundubbera-Durong Road
Bunya Mountains
8:00am Commemorative and Wreath Laying Service at Lone Pine (Dandabah Camping area)
Hivesville
5:30am Dawn Service in Main Street followed by breakfast in the Park
Kingaroy
4:28am Dawn Service in Memorial Park
8:00am Pilgrimage to War Service Graves at Taabinga Cemetery
10:30am Assemble for March - RSL - Kingaroy Street
11:00am March from RSL Club Rooms to Memorial Park
11:15am Citizens‘ Observance in Memorial Park
Kumbia
8:45am Assemble for March at the Flower Garden (northern end of Bell Street)
9:00am March steps off
9:10am Commemorative Service
Maidenwell
9:30am Morning tea hosted by the QCWA in the Maidenwell Hall
10:30am Wreath Laying Service at Memorial
Murgon
4:45am Fellowship at Murgon RSL Club
5:20am Gather for Dawn Service in Gore Street opposite the RSL Club
5:30am Dawn Service
9:00am Assemble for Parade in carpark at the rear of Murgon RSL Club
9:45am Parade steps off
10:00am Commemorative Service and wreath laying at Memorial followed by light refreshments at the Murgon RSL Club
Nanango
5:00am Coffee Royale & Fellowship, Tara’s Hall for Nanango RSL Sub Branch members and their families, visiting veterans, ex-defence personnel and their families
5:20am Veterans assemble for the March to Nanango War Memorial
5:30am Dawn Service at the Nanango War Memorial followed by Gunfire Breakfast in Tara’s Hall - open to the public - gold coin donation
7:00am Pilgrimage to Veterans Graves at Nanango Cemetery – public welcome to participate
8.15am Assemble for the Parade in Howlett Lane
8:45am Anzac Day March from Corner Drayton & Howlett Lane St, down Drayton street to the Nanango War Memorial - Public encouraged to watch and applaud the veterans.
9:00am Anzac Day Main Service at the Nanango War Memorial
10:00am Fellowship in Tara’s Hall for Nanango RSL Sub Branch members and their families, visiting veterans, ex-defence personnel and their families, continues until the RSL Club opens and then all are encouraged to continue in the Club.
1:00pm RSL Club opens to the public - trading as normal
Yarraman
6:00am Dawn Service at Cenotaph in Memorial Park followed by breakfast at Memorial Hall for the community - gold coin donation
7:30am Pilgrimage to War Service Graves at Yarraman Cemetery
10:45am Street March to Cenotaph in Memorial Park
11:00am Main service at Cenotaph in Memorial Park
12:00 noon Luncheon at Memorial Hall for the community - gold coin donation
Proston
5:30am Dawn Service at Proston RSL Rooms, Collingwood Street
Wondai
5:00am Dawn Service procession commencing Wondai Post Office
8:00am Pilgrimage to War Service Graves at Wondai Cemetery
10:00am Commemorative Service and Wreath Laying March commencing from Wondai Post Office
Wooroolin
11:00am Assemble for Parade
11:15am Commemorative Service at Memorial Hall
Cherbourg
8:00am Commemorative Service followed by morning tea at the Ration Shed