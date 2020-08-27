APPLY NOW: South Burnett Apprenticeships still up for grabs

Seven apprentices will get a chance to launch their trade career in the South Burnett. Photo: Jamie Hanson.

Seven apprentices will get a chance to launch their trade career in the South Burnett. Photo: Jamie Hanson.

A NUMBER of businesses are currently on the hunt for star apprentices, who are looking to kickstart their career in 2020-21.

Apprentice Distribution Linesperson, multiple locations

Ergon energy are calling on all future Distribution Linesperson’s in the South Burnett Region.

The 2021 intake will be open for applications from August 21 and close on September 8 2020.

As an apprentice distribution linesperson, you’ll learn how to install and maintain electrical equipment, public lighting, overhead conductors and cables, and underground polymeric cables.

You’ll also learn how to conduct switching operations; maintain poles, towers and associated hardware; and install and replace energy meters and associated equipment.

There are three positions available in South Burnett, including:

Kingaroy

Murgon

Yarraman

For more information about these roles, contact Ergon Energy on 1800 932 077 or at ApprenticeRecruitment@energyq.com.au.

Apprentice Bricklayer, Nanango

MEGT are looking for a creative, outdoorsy individual to fill a bricklaying apprenticeship in Nanango. According to MEGT, bricklaying is a pathway to becoming a builder, site supervisor, project manager, or other high-level roles in the Construction industry.

Work experience or previous training in bricklaying or block-laying would be advantageous, but not essential.

If you’re interested in taking on this role, apply here.

Apprentice fitter and turner, Murgon

Bryan Zelinski Engineering are looking for an enthusiastic full-time fitter and turner apprentice. The applicant must be willing and eager to learn, and available to start immediately. They should be able to work well in a team, but also independently.

Basic math skills are a must.

If you think you’d be a good fit for the role, apply here.

Apprentice Carpenter, Kingaroy

John Provan Building in Kingaroy is looking to trial an apprentice carpenter, who shows promise in the industry.

Having worked as builder in the South Burnett for the past 15 years, Mr Provan has overseen the construction of a broad range of projects, including individual housing, shop fit outs, and large commercial and industrial buildings.

Students and graduates with a passion for carpentry are welcome to apply.

If you are keen to show off your skills, learn some new ones, and potentially score an apprenticeship at the end of it, give Mr Provan a call on 0741625922.

Apprentice Mechanic, Wondai

Wondai Mechanical and Roadworthy are looking for a hardworking apprentice with a bit of a background in car repair.

The business in ideally looking for someone who is still in school, but is open to applications from anyone who is determined to launch a successful career as a mechanic.

The ideal candidate will be eager to learn, have a positive attitude, and know their way around a car.

If this sounds like you, give Wondai Mechanical and Roadworthy a call on 0741685243.