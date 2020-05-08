Are you the next peanut butter master?

TASTY: Banana bread was one of the most commonly searched recipe in the Bega collection. (Photo: Bega)

DO YOU have what it takes to become Australia's 'peanut butter master'?

Bega Peanut Butter are on the lookout and are asking fans to share their nuttiest, most creative and original Bega Peanut Butter creations.

Many Burnett residents may take on the challenge, with Kingaroy already owning the title of the 'peanut capital of Australia' and being home to the Peanut Company of Australia, which is owned by Bega.

The Peanut Company of Australia have their iconic silos in the middle of Kingaroy. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Bega Peanut Butter marketing manager Toni Cohen said apart from the title of 'Australia's Peanut Butter Master' the winner will take home the $2000 prize, with the runner up winning $500.

There are also five $100 prizes up for grabs.

"Our Peanut Butter Masters competition is an activity that the whole family can get involved in, from kids decorating toast to insta-worthy meals or your most-loved baked goodies," she said.

There are many, unique ways to enjoy peanut butter, from toast to delicious smoothies, desserts and of course, peanut butter 'sangas'.

Aussies stuck at home are getting creative in the kitchen. Bega are encouraging them to be inspired by peanut butter in their cooking like these chocolate chip cookies. (Photo: Bega)

While Australians are spending more time at home due to the coronavirus restrictions, many are starting to experiment in the kitchen again and try new recipes.

"We've noticed a significant spike in visits to our recipes over the last four weeks, as peanut butter lovers seek some inspiration in the kitchen," Ms Cohen said.

Fans obviously decided to spice up their Easter flavours with peanut butter filled Easter eggs, as this was the most popular recipe.

This was closely followed by banana bread and chocolate cookie recipes.

Bega Peanut Butter has also recruited some talented faces to share their own peanut butter creations in the coming weeks as inspiration for the challenge.

If you have mastered a peanut butter creation, Bega Peanut Butter want to hear from you.

To enter you need to:

1. Whip up your most creative peanut butter-based dish using Bega Peanut Butter

2. Photograph your dish and jar of Bega Peanut Butter

3. Share your dish to Instagram using the #BegaPeanutButterMasters hashtag (don't forget that your profile must be public to be eligible)

The winning entries will be judged based on merit, creativity, originality and nuttiness.

Entries need to be in before 11.59pm on Tuesday, June 2.