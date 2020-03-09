VISION: Argent a woodchip short of grand final birth

THOUSANDS of spectators converged on the St Kilda Foreshore to watch the Stihl Timbersports Australain Trophy with Blackbutt's Mitchell Argent finishing in third place.

The 24-year-old was narrowly beaten by two hits in his semi-final match up in the knockout style competition.

RAZOR SHARP: Blackbutt's Mitch Argent in action at the Stihl Timbersports Australian Trophy. (Picture: Contributed)

Despite making the podium, Argent's day did not get off to a great start with the Queenslander failing to make the top four in the time trial after an error on the Stocksaw.

In the elimination round, Argent posted a time of 1:10.40 to beat Tasmania Daniel Gurr and set up a match-up with longstanding rival Glen Gillam of Victoria.

Argent matched his time of 1:10.40 again for the four disciplines back-to-back which was enough to take down Gillam, who finished just a hit behind in 1:12.62, and progress to the semi-final.

Brayden Meyer from Broadford Victoria was his opponent in the semi-final and the pair had the crowd on their feet jostling for the lead all the way through the four disciplines.

Despite Meyer, the reigning World Champion, getting away from Argent in the Single buck, Argent reigned him back in his favourite discipline but it was too little too late.

Argent managed to shake the disappointment of not making the final of a competition he's won on two occasions, taking on New South Welshman Brad De Losa in a State of Origin clash.

Mitch Argent in a State of Origion clash, competing for a third place podium finish. (Picture: Contributed)

Argent powered to victory in a time of 1:10.49 to claim the bronze medal.

It wasn't the best start according to Argent who said a podium finish is still a great result.

"I didn't have the best start to competition, however I managed to make it on the podium, which is a great feeling," Argent said.

"I'm really happy to cut third up against so many great competitors, I would have obviously loved to come first or second, but I'll go away and come back stronger next year."

The Australian Trophy featured the 15 highest-ranking Timbersports athletes in the country, who went head-to-head in a series of knockout match-ups.