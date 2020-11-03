Argent ready to swing at national Timbersports championships

DESPITE his sport coming to a dramatic halt this year, Blackbutt athlete Mitch Argent is gearing up for the 2020 Stihl Timbersports Virtual Australian Championships on November 15.

For the first time in the events history, competition will be going virtual with athletes battling it out for a $30,000 prize pool.

Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania will each be represented by their state’s three best Timbersports athletes, who will go head to head in six traditional logging disciplines including the underhand chop, standing block chop, springboard chop, single buck saw, Stihl stock saw and the hot saw.

Blackbutt's Mitch Argent at the Stihl Timbersports Australian Trophy in February. (Picture: Contributed)

Argent, who is in his fifth year of the competing at the event said even though the event is virtual, it still means so much to get your name on the trophy.

“It’s been pretty tricky this year, it’s hard to really know where you’re at without competing,” Argent said.

“Every competition since February was cancelled and no one was really sure if this event was going to run until pretty short notice.

“I have been training over the last month or two at home and am pretty happy with where I am at heading into the event.”



Argent was introduced into the world of wood chopping by his dad who started out competing on the circuits in the South Burnett.

After following in his fathers footsteps, the 26-year-old found himself competing with some of the countries best.

A disappointing finish at last years event meant Argent placed fifth and he said he will be looking to improve on last years results.

“I have really been focusing on the hot saw this year. At last years event I was disqualified in this category, which meant I didn’t score any points,” he said.

“It will be pretty different without the crowd and you are usually racing against someone so the atmosphere will be a bit different.

“I have been working at winning this event for the past five years and winning is the reason we all compete.”

Blackbutt's Mitch Argent in full swing at the Stihl Timbersports Australian Trophy. (Picture: Contributed)

On top of working as a chippie Argent said to stay at the elite level requires hours of training.

“This year has obviously been a bit different, but before big events I usually try and cut 4-5 logs a day just in my backyard at home,” he said.

“The best way to train is to do what you do so I just spend time using the chainsaw and training at home.

“A lot of time and money goes into this sport, so it would be great to come away with the win.”

Athletes accumulate points based on their times in the six disciplines, however this year, the athletes won’t find out the winner until the competition is aired globally ‘as-live’ on Sunday 15 November, along with the rest of the world.